Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,052,300 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 740,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.3 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:MBGAF traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $70.60. 16,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.49.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.95 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

