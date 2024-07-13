Meter Governance One Day Volume Reaches $51,761.23 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $24.96 million and $51,761.23 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,075,265 coins and its circulating supply is 33,330,123 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,068,823 with 33,325,292 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.73861392 USD and is down -5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $68,013.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

