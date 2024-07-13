Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 3,282 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,684,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

