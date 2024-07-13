MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,430,000 shares, a growth of 167.3% from the June 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Down 7.5 %

MicroCloud Hologram stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.62. 18,380,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,419,864. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. MicroCloud Hologram has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $113.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

