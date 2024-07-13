Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 2.7%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $131.89 and last traded at $132.72. 8,906,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 20,719,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.72.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average is $109.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $844,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,789,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,730 shares of company stock worth $31,063,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 68.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

