Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01), with a volume of 98586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Mila Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of £2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.27.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

