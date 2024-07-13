Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after buying an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after buying an additional 463,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $45,150,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,526,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,187. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.02.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,056,931 shares in the company, valued at $212,645,526.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,239 shares of company stock worth $54,752,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

