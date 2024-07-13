Moelis & Company Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

MC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MC stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 147.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 510.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

