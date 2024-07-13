Monolith Management Ltd Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Monolith Management Ltd bought a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. Li Auto comprises approximately 1.1% of Monolith Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 7.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. 16,399,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,704,792. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $47.33.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

