Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $975.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $850.00 to $975.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $806.13.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $855.67 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $876.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 101.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $781.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $703.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total transaction of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,311,135.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,310 shares of company stock worth $63,163,317. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

