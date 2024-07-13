Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,813,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 281,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,274,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,560. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

