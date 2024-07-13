Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires 660 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,935,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 189,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,774,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,693,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.44.

Shares of V traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,662,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.82 and its 200 day moving average is $273.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $486.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

