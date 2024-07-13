Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 47,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 396,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MSGM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games
Motorsport Games Price Performance
Shares of MSGM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.71.
Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 318.81% and a negative net margin of 116.76%.
Motorsport Games Company Profile
Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Motorsport Games
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.