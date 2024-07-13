Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 47,200 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 396,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Thursday.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSGM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motorsport Games stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSGM Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. Motorsport Games has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 318.81% and a negative net margin of 116.76%.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.