MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. 36,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

