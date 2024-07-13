MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MTN Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTNOY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. 36,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92.
MTN Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MTN Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.