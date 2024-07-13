Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Update

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 334.7% from the June 15th total of 681,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mustang Bio Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Mustang Bio stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.40. 2,586,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,089,800. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.89. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $25.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mustang Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Mustang Bio as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Articles

