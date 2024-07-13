MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 43.9% per year over the last three years.

MVO stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.78.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

