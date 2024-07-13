Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Myomo Trading Down 6.1 %

Myomo stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.28 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.56. Myomo has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.58.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 94.02% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kirk acquired 50,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 236,499 shares in the company, valued at $827,746.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myomo by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 479,407 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 217,259 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,645,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 665,330 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 537.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 602,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 508,249 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Myomo by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

