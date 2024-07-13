Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Home Depot by 11.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 145,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $3,048,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 140,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $5.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,019,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

