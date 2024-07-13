Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.86

Nano (XNO) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Nano has a market capitalization of $114.75 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,652.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.62 or 0.00631361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009794 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00117536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00037567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00263496 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00041901 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

