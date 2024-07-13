Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Barclays

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.70.

Shares of NAVI opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Navient by 23.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,762.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at $195,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

