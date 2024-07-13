NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $5.34 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.34 or 0.00008984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.88 billion and $176.87 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00043668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000669 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,200,248,863 coins and its circulating supply is 1,101,812,375 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,200,160,388 with 1,097,177,903 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.16333964 USD and is up 5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 425 active market(s) with $236,303,867.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.