Needham & Company LLC Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $260.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.43.

Apple Stock Up 1.3 %

AAPL opened at $230.54 on Wednesday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $233.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.00 and its 200 day moving average is $187.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

