Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,095 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nelson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at PepsiCo
In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PepsiCo Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of PEP traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,677,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
