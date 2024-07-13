Nelson Capital Management LLC Buys 879 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,417 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Oracle by 9,299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $372,764,079.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 812,500 shares of company stock worth $113,578,574. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.77. 7,361,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,582,574. The company has a market cap of $398.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

