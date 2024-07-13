Nelson Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $5,049,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,684,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,573. The company has a market cap of $393.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.