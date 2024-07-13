Nelson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,798,000 after purchasing an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 343,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.81. 1,272,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $157.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.