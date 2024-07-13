Nelson Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,578 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

ABBV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.28. 4,133,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,710,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day moving average is $168.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

