Nelson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $514.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,136. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $518.03. The company has a market cap of $466.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.39.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

