Nelson Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.11. 5,179,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,875. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

