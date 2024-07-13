Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $89.98

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.98 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.22). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.18), with a volume of 27,218 shares changing hands.

Netcall Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £154.19 million, a PE ratio of 3,116.67 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.05.

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

