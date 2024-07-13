Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 13,467 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 3.1% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Macquarie upped their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.43.

Netflix Trading Down 0.8 %

NFLX stock traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $647.60. 3,355,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $651.70 and a 200-day moving average of $596.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

