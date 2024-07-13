Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NHS stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $8.40.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
