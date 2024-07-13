Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWL. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 412,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 39,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

