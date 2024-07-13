Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the June 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 285.0 days.
Nexxen International Price Performance
Nexxen International stock remained flat at $2.56 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Nexxen International has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.84.
Nexxen International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nexxen International
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.