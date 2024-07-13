Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 975.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nightfood Trading Down 14.3 %
NGTF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 138,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Nightfood has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
About Nightfood
