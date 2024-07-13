NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 2.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.72. 23,204,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 54,164,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 480,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 16.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 314,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

