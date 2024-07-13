Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Nomad Foods Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.24. 634,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,925. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.79. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.61 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 549,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
