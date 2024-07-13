Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) PT Set at C$2.07 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$2.07 price objective on Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Noram Lithium Price Performance

Shares of CVE:NRM opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. Noram Lithium has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$22.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Noram Lithium alerts:

About Noram Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.