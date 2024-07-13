Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) PT Set at C$2.07 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$2.07 price objective on Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Noram Lithium Price Performance
Shares of CVE:NRM opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. Noram Lithium has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$22.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.84.
About Noram Lithium
