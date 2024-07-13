Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $122.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.62. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NTIC

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.