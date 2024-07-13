Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 199.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.24. The company had a trading volume of 692,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.09.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

