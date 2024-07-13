NU Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 202,281 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 428% compared to the typical daily volume of 38,337 call options.
NU Price Performance
Shares of NU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,273,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,924. NU has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. Research analysts expect that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NU
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.