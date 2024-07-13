NU Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 202,281 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 428% compared to the typical daily volume of 38,337 call options.

Shares of NU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,273,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,924. NU has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. Research analysts expect that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NU by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in NU by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NU by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

