Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRIX traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,806. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

