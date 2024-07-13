NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 11,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,926,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $8,062.27 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,243.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7,586.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,525.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $99.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.