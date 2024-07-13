Nvwm LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,997,873,000 after buying an additional 2,390,558 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $3,426,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.61. 50,827,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,470,084. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.21. The company has a market capitalization of $293.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.