Nvwm LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 529.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Datadog by 2,148.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after buying an additional 62,533 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after buying an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.80. 2,863,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.38, a PEG ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.74.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 881,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,911,095. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

