Nvwm LLC Sells 103 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average of $145.09. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $98.65 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

