Nvwm LLC Sells 266 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.39. 900,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,590. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average is $80.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

