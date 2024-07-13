Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE KMB traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $141.53. 1,478,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.78. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $142.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

