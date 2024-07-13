Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Invests $214,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 943.3% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.16. 788,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.57 and a 200 day moving average of $178.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $188.18. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

