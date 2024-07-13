Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $1,752,382,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,161 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $182.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

